AASU and ACP-backed candidates sweep Cotton University students’ union elections 2025

Guwahati, Oct 10: The Cotton University campus came alive on Friday as the results of the Cotton University Students’ Union (CUSU) Elections 2025 were declared, marking the end of a spirited and highly charged election season.

The panel backed by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) registered a sweeping victory, securing most of the key positions including that of the General Secretary , reaffirming AASU’s strong influence in one of the most significant student political arenas in Assam.

Out of 5,529 registered voters, 2,521 students cast their ballots, registering a voter turnout of 45.59%. Elections were held across seven polling stations for 13 of the 16 union posts, while three candidates were elected unopposed.

Despite a slightly lower turnout than in previous years, enthusiasm among students remained high, with long queues forming at polling stations throughout the day and campaign slogans echoing across the campus.

(AT Photo)

ACP-backed candidate Deep Shekhar Kalita emerged victorious as the new President of the Cotton University Students’ Union, while Tuja Brahma of Chatra Mukti (Student Liberation) was elected Vice President. Kritimoy Kashyap from AASU clinched the post of General Secretary after securing 1,240 votes, defeating his nearest rival Parvis Jaman, who received 1,038 votes, by a margin of 202.

The AASU panel also secured the posts of Assistant General Secretary, Girl’s Common Room Secretary, Debating and Symposium Secretary, Social Service Secretary, Athletics Secretary, and Minor Games Secretary, among others.

Meanwhile, Angelina Das from the Student Parishad was elected Cottonian Editor, Gyanadeep Tamuli won the Music Secretary post for the same group, and Bhiolina Boro of Chatra Mukti was chosen as Cultural Secretary. Other ACP backed candidates also made their mark, with Bishal Baishya winning as Cricket Secretary and Mrinmoy Boro as Tennis and Gymnasium Secretary.

Among those elected unopposed were Pabitra Boro as Boys’ Common Room Secretary, Deep Kaman as Football and Hockey Secretary, Dhanjita Ramchiary as Minor Games Secretary, and Swapnav Bharali as Court Member.

Speaking after his victory, General Secretary-elect Kritimoy Kashyap expressed his gratitude to the students and reflected on the emotional significance of the moment.

“This victory is a dream come true. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who believed in our vision. We dream not just for Cotton, but for Assam—and in memory of Zubeen Garg, whose spirit continues to inspire us. I’ll work tirelessly to turn these dreams into reality,” Kashyap said.

President-elect Deep Shekhar Kalita, backed by ACP, thanked the Cottonian fraternity for their support and underlined the importance of truth and integrity in student politics.

“Today, Cotton University has shown that truth and integrity prevail over falsehood and manipulation. I thank every Cottonian who stood by me and placed their trust in me. I pledge to work for transparency, unity, and the welfare of every student,” Kalita said, as jubilant supporters celebrated across the campus.

Assistant General Secretary Mayuri Baruah, also representing AASU, highlighted the need for collective effort in addressing the university’s challenges.

“Cotton University has immense potential but also challenges. Real change will come only when we all work together. If Cotton thrives, Assam thrives. I dedicate my efforts to the progress and wellbeing of both,” Baruah remarked.

Meanwhile, Cottonian Editor-elect Angelina Das of the Student Parishad thanked her peers for their faith and promised to foster collaboration and creativity.

“I’m honoured by the trust the students have placed in me. Together, we’ll ensure that Cotton University remains a hub of ideas, creativity, and unity,” she said.

An image of Editor-elect Angelina Das. (AT Photo)

The election season saw vibrant campaigning, with student groups displaying banners, posters, and slogans across academic blocks, hostels, and open spaces. The atmosphere on election day was charged with enthusiasm as students queued up early to cast their votes.

In the run-up to the election, presidential candidate Deep Shekhar Kalita had proposed naming the university’s south-side road after the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, a sentiment that struck an emotional chord with the student community following the beloved singer’s passing.

Though the voter turnout was moderate compared to earlier years, the CUSU Elections 2025 reflected a strong democratic spirit and civic engagement among Cottonians.

The results reaffirmed AASU’s organizational strength, while the participation of other student bodies such as Chatra Mukti and Student Parishad ensured a vibrant and competitive political environment.