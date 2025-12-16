AASU announces Ambikagiri Rai Choudhury Memorial Award for entrepreneur Nilam Dutta

Guwahati, Dec 16: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), along with Assam Unnati Sabha and Assam Sena, on Monday announced the Ambikagiri Rai Choudhury Memorial Award for this year, which will be conferred on model farmer and entrepreneur Nilam Dutta.

Dutta, a resident of the Pabhoi area in Biswanath district, is one of the key functionaries of the Lakshmi Krishi Bahumukhi Prakalpa and the founder of Pabhoi Greens Private Limited.

He has been selected for the award in recognition of his contribution to entrepreneurship, agricultural innovation and efforts towards promoting self-reliance and employment generation.

The Ambikagiri Rai Choudhury Memorial Award is jointly presented by AASU, Assam Unnati Sabha and Assam Sena to individuals and organizations who have not only achieved success in their respective fields but have also inspired others through their work.

The award commemorates the legacy of Ambikagiri Rai Choudhury, a prominent thinker and nationalist who enriched Assamese language and literature and advocated a planned economic movement to strengthen the socio-economic foundations of Assam.

According to the organizers, Dutta’s work in agriculture and agribusiness has created livelihood opportunities for many and has emerged as a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

The award will be presented on December 18, marking the birth anniversary of Ambikagiri Rai Choudhury, at 2 pm at the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra here.