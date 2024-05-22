A tea boutique and café run by the specially-abled

Guwahati, May 22: A new tea boutique and cafe named Aromica Talking Fingers entirely run by specially-abled persons has opened in the city.

The entire staff includes a group of hearing and speech impaired individuals.

Situated at Tayebulla Road at Dighalipukhuri, here people use sign language to communicate and ask for their coffee and other food items.

Owner and the tea entrepreneur Ranjit Baruah opened the tea boutique and cafe to promote tea and provide employment opportunities to the specially-abled boys and girls.

“Everything is done in sign language, providing a unique cultural experience. From attending to customers to taking orders, preparing the food items and tea, all tasks are handled by the staff,” he said.

“Every individual has a right to self reliance and economic independence. We are providing a small platform towards the cause. Their impairment cannot be a hindrance to their personal growth and career development. They just need a small helping hand,” he added.

Open to the public since May 19, the team members comprise Gitumoni and Lobhita from Nalbari, Manju Kumari from Lakhimpur and Vikash Miroh from Naharlagun. They are graduates and well versed in computers.