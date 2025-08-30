‘A beacon for Assam girls': Mentor Bidhan Das on state’s Subroto Cup triumph

Guwahati, August 30: For days, he stood quietly at the sidelines, watching with a calm gaze as his wards went through their drills and matches. He didn’t shout, didn’t wave his arms around. Instead, Bidhan Das, the mentor of the Assam State Football Academy, relied on quiet confidence and meticulous planning. On Thursday, all of it bore fruit.

The girls of Guwahati’s Betkuchi High School, representing Assam, lifted the 64th Subroto Cup (Under-17) title for the first time in history, defeating West Bengal’s Nandajhar Adibasi Tapashili High School 3–1 in the final organised by the Indian Air Force.

“This means a lot to Assam. It shows our girls have a great future. But I’m not satisfied yet. I’m hungrier for more success because we have the potential to achieve even greater things,” Das told The Assam Tribune. Betkuchi High School girls hone their skills at the State Football Academy.

The making of champions

This was no ordinary win. It was Assam’s first triumph in the Subroto Cup girls’ category. Back in 2014, a State team had reached the final but faltered at the last hurdle. This time, the Betkuchi girls refused to settle for second best.

Their run was nothing short of spectacular. They scored 31 goals in just six matches, brushing aside rivals with a combination of attacking flair and defensive solidity.

The semi-final saw them crush Kerala 6–0, while Goa’s St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School fell 6–1 in the quarters. In the group stage, they thrashed Lakshadweep 11–0, blanked Sri Lanka 6–0, and drew 2–2 against Chhattisgarh.

“We worked out our strengths, studied our opponents, and attacked their weak points. Most teams here are technically sound. Beating them back-to-back is not a fluke. It proves our girls can stand tall against the best,” Das, an AFC B license holder coach, explained.

Stars of the tournament

Among the brightest stars was Mari Mech, who scored nine goals in the last four matches, including two hat-tricks. She walked away with the player of the tournament award. Her teammate, goalkeeper Furchang Lama, earned the title of best goalkeeper.

“Furchang is a fighter. Her bravery is her biggest strength. Techniques can be polished later, but that kind of courage makes a great goalkeeper,” Das said with admiration.

Milina Brahma too shone, netting a hat-trick that added firepower to Assam’s campaign. Together, they formed the core of a team that played with both heart and intelligence.

More than just a trophy

For Assam, this win is about more than a piece of silverware. It represents a shift in women’s football in the State.

“This is a huge boost, not just for these girls but for football in Assam. It’s a motivation for young players, especially girls who dream of making it big. We faced hurdles, but determination helped us overcome them,” Das said.

The journey of the Assam State Football Academy itself reflects this growth. “We started in 2023. In 2024, we made the Subroto Cup quarterfinals. And now, a year later, we’re champions. The progress is massive,” Das recalled.

Das also credited academy coach Pallabita Borah, herself a former member of India’s age-group teams, for her behind-the-scenes work with the squad.

The team members also appreciated the role of Prodip Timung, former director of the Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Assam.

A new chapter begins

As the girls from Betkuchi High School held aloft the Subroto Cup, they carried not just a trophy but the aspirations of a State hungry for recognition in football. Their victory, achieved with discipline, bravery, and belief, is a beacon for the future.

For Assam and its football, it’s history written in golden letters, and perhaps, the beginning of many more to come.