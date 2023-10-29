9-year-old raped by man near Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati, Oct 29: In a disturbing incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped near Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

This incident occurred on Saturday night in the vicinity of the VIP car parking area outside the revered temple.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Nayan Haloi, allegedly raped the young girl while her mother was present as a helpless witness to the harrowing incident.

The victim and her mother had been seeking alms near the Kamakhya Temple for living. They had been making the area beneath the foot over bridge their temporary shelter for the past few months.

Following the incident, the victim's mother approached the Kamakhya police and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused.

The police took immediate action and arrested the accused on Sunday. Further investigations are on.