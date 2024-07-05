86 years of service to the nation
8-year-old swept away in drain during heavy rainfall in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Jul 5: A tragic incident unfolded in Guwahati after an 8-year-old boy drowned in a drain amid heavy rainfall on Thursday night.

As per sources, the child, who was in a scooter with his father, fell into a drain after their vehicle slipped due to the heavy rain.

Following the incident, Chandmari police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot and immediately initiated a search operation.

Unfortunately, they were not able to trace the child.

The tragic incident has left the members of the family devastated.

