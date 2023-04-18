7th edition of Rongali starts from April 20

Guwahati, April 18: Rongali, the annual festival that showcases the ethnic diversity, creativity and entrepreneurship of Assam, is back with its 7th edition from April 20-23 at Khanapara Veterinary College Ground, Guwahati, showcasing cultural harmony, creative talents and market creation for local entrepreneurs.



“We are glad to announce the 7th edition of Rongali. Rongali is known for showcasing the tribes and communities of Assam, tourism destinations, art, fashion, food, and the biggest music festival of Northeast India,” said Shyamkanu Mahanta, the man behind Rongali as well as the famous North East Initiatives in Delhi, Bangkok etc.

Rongali has been organised for the last six editions in Guwahati and was attended by lakhs of people and tourists as well. Over the years, Rongali has been the launching pad of many talented artists including artists like Santanu Hazarika and designer Sanjukta Dutta among others.

The 7th edition of Rongali will present a spectacular culture of NER including performances from other NER states, the best of Assam’s culture from Bihu, Sattriya up to a large showcase of Mising, Karbi, Dimasa, and Bodo culture of Assam. In addition to dance performances, Rongali will also present a music festival, with well-known names such as Zubeen Garg, Taba Chake, About Us of Nagaland and some of India's popular musical names set to perform.

The festival will also feature a Bihu Husori competition, with around 300 artists performing Bihu dance and husori.

Food lovers will also have much to look forward to at Rongali, as the festival will feature a large exhibition of traditional cuisines of Assam and Northeast India, with a special focus on tribal food forms of the region. Visitors will also get a feel of the multicuisine food experience. A competition on vegetarian, non-vegetarian, and sweet dish forms will also be organized.

With the vision of Assam's Hon'ble Chief Minister's Vocal for Local campaign, Rongali will have a large exhibition of MSME industries of Assam and the rest of Northeast India, with around 200 stalls presenting the best of agro horti, food processing products, cane, bamboo, handloom and handicrafts, industrial products, startups, and more. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to inaugurate the exhibition.

This will be the largest-ever exhibition of products in Northeast India, with buyers-sellers meet and other business opportunities. Art lovers will also have much to look forward to, as Rongali is well known for its Art Exhibition, and this year's festival will have a dedicated art zone presenting talented artists of the region. Additionally, Book Adda, regional cinema showcase, open mic sessions, and more will be featured.





Zubeen Garg, the brand ambassador of Rongali, expressed his excitement to be associated with the festival and his pride in witnessing its growth over the years. "I feel honoured to be associated with the Rongali brand as its ambassador, and I am deeply connected to it from its inception," said Garg. "It is a festival that showcases the cultural diversity, creativity, and entrepreneurship of Assam and Northeast India, and I am delighted to see the growth and popularity of Rongali."