75-yr-old woman murdered in Panjabari; body found under stones in backyard

Guwahati, June 17: The body of a 75-year-old retired school teacher, Saira Sultana, was discovered buried in the backyard of her residence on Rangpur Road in Panjabari on Tuesday morning.

A police team from Dispur reached the scene around 11:30 am and began an investigation. Bloodstains were found in the bathroom, and a suspicious pile of stones in the backyard prompted a closer search. On removing the stones, officers uncovered the elderly woman’s body.

“She was likely murdered around 1 pm yesterday. Based on preliminary investigation, we have arrested the accused, identified as Mohammad Abdul Aziz, alias Junam, from Palashbari. He had been seen leaving the house and locking the door after committing the crime,” a senior police officer said.

Police suspect that Junam, a resident of Hailakandi, may have been known to the victim. “His connection to Hailakandi is also under investigation,” the police said.

Officers are working to establish whether the murder was premeditated or linked to financial or personal motives.

According to locals, Saira was last seen on Monday when she visited a nearby bank. The next day, suspicions were raised after Junam was seen hurriedly leaving her house. Witnesses said he appeared visibly nervous and was sweating.

“He said the lady was unwell and had been taken to a hospital. But when we contacted nearby hospitals, no one had any record of her admission. When we couldn’t access the house and saw the door locked, we alerted the police,” a neighbour recounted.

The case is under active investigation and forensic examinations are currently underway.