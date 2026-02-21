700 CRPF jawans laid down their lives for peace in Northeast: Amit Shah

Guwahati, Feb 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, paid tributes to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who laid down their lives in Northeast, stating that their sacrifices have played a decisive role in restoring peace and stability in Assam and the wider region.

Addressing the 87th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati, Shah said that 10 to 12 years ago, the Northeast, along with Jammu and Kashmir and Maoist-affected regions, posed serious internal security challenges.

He noted that the situation in the region has improved considerably over the past decade.

“Earlier, the Northeast frequently witnessed bandhs, blockades, bomb blasts and violence. Today, there is a visible atmosphere of peace and stability. This transformation has been made possible because of the relentless efforts and supreme sacrifices of our security forces,” he said.

Highlighting the contribution of CRPF personnel, Shah said nearly 700 jawans of the force have sacrificed their lives for peace in the Northeast.

He added that Assam alone witnessed the loss of 79 security personnel in the line of duty.

“The peace and normalcy that people of Assam and the Northeast are experiencing today have come at a heavy cost. Without these sacrifices, it would not have been possible to restore law and order,” he said.





Amit Shah at the 87th CRPF Day Parade in Guwahati (Photo - @crpfindia / X)





The Home Minister said the improved security situation has created a conducive environment for development, connectivity, and investment in the region.

He added that several peace accords with insurgent groups and sustained efforts by security agencies have significantly reduced violence and strengthened stability.

During the event, eight CRPF contingents including RAF, women & CoBRA participated in the ceremonial parade.

Fourteen personnel were honoured with police medals for gallantry, while five received the President’s Medal for distinguished service. Five battalions were also recognised for their outstanding performance.

Shah also highlighted the growth of the CRPF, noting that the force, which started in 1939 with just two battalions, has now expanded to 248 battalions with a strength of over 3.25 lakh personnel.

He lauded the CRPF’s contribution in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country, particularly in sensitive regions such as the Northeast.

Recalling historic moments of bravery, Shah referred to the events of October 21, 1959, at Hot Springs in Ladakh, when CRPF personnel faced a surprise Chinese attack. He said the courage of the ten jawans who sacrificed their lives is remembered every year as Police Commemoration Day.

He also spoke about CRPF Valour Day, observed on April 9, commemorating the 1965 Battle of Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, where two companies of the CRPF repulsed a Pakistani brigade despite losing six personnel.

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment to sustained peace in the Northeast, Shah said the government will continue to support security forces and strengthen coordination with state governments.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, was the chief guest at the parade. Since December 29, this is Shah's third visit to poll-bound Assam, where the BJP is aiming to retain power for a third consecutive term.