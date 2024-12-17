68 avian species recorded in Deepor Beel

Guwahati, Dec. 17: At least 29 nature lovers from several states of the country participated in a bird-watching event at Deepor Beel, where they recorded 68 different species of birds on Sunday.

The event was organized by Aaranyak in collaboration with the Kamrup East Division of Assam Forest Department as part of the NGO's WeForNature campaign.

Deepor Beel, Assam's only Ramsar Site, boasts of the rich diversity of both local and migratory birds and has recorded more than 26,000 birds from 96 different species recently. The winter season is a particularly captivating time to witness the unique beauty of the wetland with its plethora of avian visitors.

"The event highlighted the vital role of community engagement in nature conservation and underscored the significance of educational efforts in fostering sustainable practices. Under the WeForNature programme, Aaranyak is spearheading such events to cultivate an interest group focused on birds and develop a long-term avian database of the region," an Aaranyak spokesperson said. The event was guided by expert birders Udayan Borthakur, a senior scientist from Aaranyak; Prasanna Kalita, and Partha Pratim Das. Foresters from Kamrup East Di- vision also attended the event.

- By Staff Reporter