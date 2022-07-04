84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

65-year-old man molests minor in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
65-year-old man molests minor in Guwahati
Guwahati, July 4: A heinous incident came to light as a 12-year-old girl was molested by an elderly man in Bhaskar Nagar area of Guwahati city.

The accused, identified as Ratan Dutta, is an egg trader by profession, who allegedly lured the minor on the pretext of giving her eggs and money.

Accusations surfaced against 65-year-old Dutta, who is a resident of Bamunimaidam Railway Colony and has allegedly been committing the crime since a long time. Later the incident came to light during an investigation conducted by Veerangana Mahila Samiti in Bhaskar Nagar. Dutta also tried to resolve the matter by luring the women committee.

Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged at Geetanagar police station in connection with the incident.

