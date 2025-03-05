50,000 Guwahati property owners yet to pay tax, Mayor sets March-end deadline

Guwahati, March 5: Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania has issued a firm warning to property owners and businesses to clear their dues before the end of March, as the civic body steps up efforts to meet its tax collection targets.

Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, the mayor revealed that out of 1.6 lakh holdings in the 2024-25 financial year, GMC has so far collected property tax from 1.1 lakh households, totaling approximately Rs 82 crore. However, this remains well short of the Rs 130 crore target, with nearly 50,000 property owners yet to make their payments.

The mayor stressed the urgency of timely tax payments to avoid penalties. "We have introduced multiple payment options, including online applications and door-to-door collection, to make the process easier for everyone. Those who clear their dues in April will receive a 10% rebate, and payments made in May will get a 5% discount. However, starting this year, late payers will face an increased penalty of 20%, up from the previous 10%. We urge everyone to make their payments on time to avoid unnecessary fines," he stated.

Beyond property tax, GMC has collected Rs 27 crore from trade licenses, but there are shops that have either failed to obtain or renew their licenses. The mayor issued a strict directive to business owners, warning of severe consequences for non-compliance.

"Businesses must obtain a valid trade license before operating. Even warehouses and godowns now require licenses. We have made the application process simple and accessible online. Any shop that fails to obtain or renew its license by May will be sealed starting in June," he said.

In addition to financial matters, the mayor also addressed Guwahati's drainage issues, announcing that more than 400 drainage projects, along with the cleaning of five rivers, have been tendered. Work under Mission Flood Free is set to begin on March 15.

He warned against unauthorised drain blockages, stating, "Many people have illegally covered or obstructed drains, which leads to severe waterlogging. We will conduct inspections, and strict action will be taken against violators. GS Road and other major areas will see comprehensive drain cleaning with advanced equipment."

With the financial year drawing to a close, GMC has made it clear that tax and license defaulters will face stringent action. The mayor reiterated his appeal, urging citizens and businesses to fulfill their obligations promptly to avoid penalties and contribute to the city's overall development.