500 illegal brick kilns mushroom in Boko–Chhaygaon; locals raise alarm

Boko, March 3: Illegal brick kilns, locally called Bangla bhata, have mushroomed across the Boko-Chhaygaon co-district area of the Kamrup district. Particularly in Haribhanga, Ghilabari, Bamunbari and the surrounding villages, nearly 500 illegal kilns have sprung up.

In addition, several villages under Nagarbera and Chamaria revenue circles have also witnessed the rise of such kilns.

According to available information, the offices of the Bako revenue circle and the Samaria revenue circle had issued warnings, yet the illegal kilns have continued their activities.

The civil society has expressed concern over the silence of the administration, the Pollution Control Board and the police.

Locals point out that the government is losing significant revenue due to these illegal kilns.

Each legal kiln is supposed to pay 12% GST and land royalty. For example, one legal chimney kiln owner in Boko stated that they must pay around Rs 12 lakh in GST and royalty this year alone.

In contrast, the illegal kilns evade such payments, depriving the state of revenue.

Reports suggest that each illegal kiln produces between 5 to 10 lakh bricks per firing cycle. Yet, no effective action has been taken by the administration, Pollution Control Board, forest department, or the police to shut them down.

These kilns burn wood, coal, crop soil, and tree fragments, releasing thick smoke that pollutes the air. As a result, nearby residents suffer from respiratory diseases, while the ash causes skin ailments.

The removal of fertile soil for brick-making also reduces agricultural productivity and harms local vegetation.

In one instance, Mandira police outpost under Boko police station, led by officer Rewat Saikia, attempted to demolish illegal kilns in Haribhanga on February 8 this year.

However, some locals obstructed and even tried to attack the police. Conscious citizens have therefore urged the government to take strict measures against these illegal operations.

Meanwhile, the residents of Boko have expressed shock at the inaction of the district administration and Pollution Control Board. On February 13, Chamaria revenue circle officer Nandan Nilutpal Bhagawati sealed two kilns (BKB and NKB) for failing to renew documents with the Pollution Control Board.

Citizens question why the administration enforces paperwork requirements on licensed chimney kilns while it fails to close the continuously polluting illegal Bangla bhatas.