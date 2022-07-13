84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

434 Covid cases in Assam, highest since Feb 7

By PTI

Guwahati, Jul 13: Assam registered 434 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an over 26 per cent rise since the previous day and the highest in over five months, a bulletin stated.

The test positivity rate decreased to 10.44 per cent from 11.58 as 4,157 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the National Health Mission said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati, reported 65 cases, followed by 41 in Dibrugarh, 40 in Kamrup and 35 in Nagaon, it said.

The state had recorded 344 cases on Tuesday. On February 7, there were 557 new infections.

There are 2,185 active cases and 107 more patients have recuperated. The infection tally rose to 7,27,319, including 7,17,143 recoveries, according to the bulletin.

The toll stands at 7,991, including 1,347 with comorbidities, as there were no new Covid-19 deaths

As many as 45,208 more people were administered the coronavirus jabs, including the first, second and third doses, it added.

