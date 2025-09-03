42nd Abhiruchi Diwas: Sarusajai to be renamed after sprint legend Bhogeswar Baruah

Guwahati, Sept 3: Assam, on Tuesday, celebrated the 42nd Abhiruchi Krira Diwas with great enthusiasm in Guwahati, marking the birthday of the state’s first Arjuna Awardee sprinter, Bhogeswar Baruah.

This year’s celebrations carried special significance as the government announced that the Sarusajai Sports Complex would be renamed in honour of the sporting legend.

Speaking to the press from Sarusajai Stadium, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would dedicate the Sarusajai Stadium to Baruah in the evening, a move aimed at inspiring the younger generation.

“This is one of the finest recognitions for our legendary sprinter and a great motivation for the youth of Assam to pursue sports with pride. Many young students today may not have seen Baruah in his prime, but this celebration allows them to witness and draw inspiration from his journey,” the Minister said.

She also wished the veteran sprinter a long and healthy life and described the day as a true celebration of sports for the state.

“I am happy that it (Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex) has been named after me. This is a permanent thing. As I’m a sportsperson, I’m happy to see a sports complex in my name. I thank the government and the public. I’m grateful that they thought I deserve it,” Baruah told The Assam Tribune.

Earlier in the day, the two-day 42nd Abhiruchi Krira Diwas celebration began with a mass running event from the Sarusajai Sports Complex, led by noted Assamese actor Barasha Rani Bishaya.

The morning witnessed active participation from school and college students, followed by inter-institutional dance and PT competitions at the DTRP Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports Complex.

On the second day, September 4, the programme will feature a state-level sports quiz and a grand felicitation ceremony to honour athletes, coaches, and sports organisers.

A total of 38 sportspersons from Assam who represented India in various disciplines over the past year will be felicitated.

In addition, special awards will also be conferred, including the RG Baruah Award for Eminent Sports Organizer, the Chidananda Das Award for Coaching, the Jogesh Sarma Krira Udyogi Award, and the Chandra Nath Chakravarty Physical Education Excellence Award.

The Abhiruchi Krira Diwas has long been a cornerstone event for the state, celebrating sporting talent while paying tribute to the legacy of Baruah, whose achievements continue to inspire generations in Assam and beyond.