320 kg of Cannabis meant for supply in various parts of Guwahati seized, one held

Guwahati, Jan 20: In a major crackdown, a total of 320 kg of cannabis was seized at Khanapara in Guwahati.

As per sources, a special team of city police led by joint commissioner of Guwahati police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta busted a consignment of cannabis from a truck bearing registration no (NL01 K 3095) at Khanapara on January 19. The cannabis was recovered from a secret chamber in the truck which was carrying the consignment from Tripura and was on its way to Byrnihat. The consignment was meant for supply in various areas of Guwahati.

Police sources informed that the truck was intercepted at Khanapara and the driver namely Thongiya Mog, aged 30 years who hails from Tripura was detained. The truck was searched and it was ascertained that there were secret compartments behind the seat of the driver. The same was cut open and during search 320 kg of cannabis were found.