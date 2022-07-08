32-year-old youth dies by suicide in Guwahati's Odalbakra

Guwahati, July 8: A 32-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the second floor of his building Sapna Niwas in Guwahati's Odalbakra area.

The youth identified as Deepjay Bose was residing with his family and happens to be the only child of the family.

As per sources the deceased was married for the second time after his first wife left him. However, his second wife also abandoned him and never came back.

Police were yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. Further probe is on, informed officials.

