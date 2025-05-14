30 to 35 trees to be translocated from Ambari for GNB Flyover: PWD

Guwahati, May 14: The State PWD is transplanting trees to clear land for the under-construction GNB Road flyover. The exercise began from the Assam Textile Institute premises located at Ambari.

Though the total number of trees which will be translocated has not been finalised, officials said that the department will translocate as many trees as possible in the entire stretch.

“The process has begun at the textile institute. Other trees alongside the entire stretch of the flyover will also be removed. We feel we can translocate around 30-35 trees,” the official said.

An expert from a private agency, involved in similar tree transplanting works, has been roped in to oversee the exercise.

For drainage construction works, the textile institute has removed its trees and will replant them in its backyard.

The State Forest Department had also attempted a similar exercise when trees were felled for the Guwahati bypass six-lane project.

“Around 50 trees were transplanted, and around 40 percent have survived. Around 10 were properly transplanted, and six of them have survived well,” a forest official said, adding that survival of such trees depends on the post-transplant treatment.

The 5053-metre GNB Road flyover will connect Dighalipukhuri with Noonmati FCI. It is being built at a cost of Rs 852.68 crore.





By

Staff Reporter