2nd Guwahati Fitness Festival to kickstart from February 10-11

February 9: The Kettlebell &Fitness Association of Assam, in collaboration with the Transformers Fitness Academy, is back with the second edition of the GUWAHATI FITNESS FESTIVAL (GFF) on February 10 and 11 at the Geetanagar Field in Guwahati. This two-day event has been envisaged as a one-of-a-kind fusion of different aspects of fitness with a view to spread the message of ‘Fitness for All’!

The festival will inculcate different aspects of fitness through various competitions like the arm-wrestling competition, Deadlift Challenge, Kettlebell tournament, Fit Kid contest, and Yoga and Zumba sessions, along with fitness workshops and seminars.

Curated and conceptualised by Angshuman Dutta, a fitness educator, author and coach, the GFF seeks to provide a platform for different forms of fitness, where their proponents can demonstrate their skills and also encourage others to follow in their footsteps. The idea is to spread the message of a fit and healthy society which can contribute to nation-building as a whole and also encourage the younger generation to adopt healthy lifestyle habits. In order to create an inclusive environment, the events have been selected and designed in such a way that anyone from the age of 6 to 60 can participate and compete!

KEY EVENTS

• Arm Wrestling- The festival will kick start with an Open Prize Money arm wrestling competition “Clash of Arms” on the 10th of February. The event is going to be conducted in association with Club Down Town, under the aegis of Peoples Arm Wrestling Association.

• The highlight of the event will be the 5th edition of the KFA Trophy which will be held during the Guwahati Fitness Festival. This is a premium kettlebell sport competition of Eastern India that will feature the best Kettlebell athletes from the region. It will include both the Classic and Sprint events, including Junior and Specially-abled categories.

• The festival will host a free self-defence workshop conducted by Coach Angkemm Sharma of Dastbi MMA, who is also an accomplished Situational Defence Tactics Expert.

• To promote the message of a fit society and Kettlebells in particular, a free Kettlebell workshop is going to be conducted by Master Trainer Manisha Nath of Transformers Fitness Academy. The workshop is open for all.

• Fit Kid — The fit kid mini obstacle race is designed to give kids 6-12 years old a fun activity which they will cherish and enjoy. Rather than the competitive nature, we want to create an inclusive nature in fitness, where we aim to include every kid in this run, irrespective of their physical prowess.

• Fitness Seminars — A slew of seminars by one of India’s most renowned Fitness gurus Dilip Heble, IPS (Mumbai) and celebrity lifestyle fitness coach and actor Nirav Mon Sharma. Topics ranging from fat loss, muscle building to healthy food practices will be covered in these seminars. Entry to all is free.

• Deadlift Challenge — The Deadlift is arguably the king of all strength exercises; so what better way to test the strength than the Deadlift. The deadlift is simple and has only one demand — pull as heavy as you can!

• Zumba — Zumba is a form of fitness that combines two very endearing elements of life — music and dance, into fitness. The Guwahati Fitness Festival will celebrate this vibrant form of fitness with energetic and lively sessions that will enable participants to get a taste of the benefits of Zumba.

• Fitness Challenges — If you just want to experience and soak in the vibes, and also win some exciting hampers, you can take part in any of the fitness challenges that will be on at the venue.

• Yoga — Yoga is India’s gift to the world and the benefits of Yoga cannot be overemphasized. The Guwahati Fitness Festival seeks to spread the message of the benefits of Yoga and how Yoga can be incorporated into different fitness modules. The idea is to unite the Indian philosophy of Yoga with modern-day exercise methodologies to create a synergistic blend of holistic fitness.

PARTICIPATION

More than 600 participants are expected across the various events from all the Northeastern states. The contests are open to all from six to 60 years.

SPONSORS & SUPPORT

Guwahati Fitness Festival thanks all the people and companies that have extended their support and encouragement to the event and without whom this event would not have been possible. The event is supported by the Ministry of Tourism-Government of India, the Down Town School, Assam Tribune, Big 92.7 FM, Assam Tribune Digital, Neesant, Down Town Hospitals, O’hen Art Studio, Yunay Agarbatti, Club DownTown, Purabi and Redbull.

ABOUT KFA

Kettlebell & Fitness Association, is a society based in Guwahatifor the promotion of fitness in general and Kettlebell sport in particular.From its inception KFA has been actively promoting sports activities across North-East India. Kettlebell & Fitness Association is proud to bring manylaurels in Kettlebell Sport, with its unflinching pursuit for identifying and nurturing new talent. Today, Assam boasts of one of the best Kettlebell teams of the country, which clinched the best State in the 10th National Kettlebell Championship held at Pune 2023.

ABOUT TRANSFORMERS FITNESS ACADEMY

Transformers Fitness Academy is a leading Fitness Academy of the region. Founded in 2015, Transformers Fitness Academy, has trained hundreds of fitness professionals in different aspects of fitness. With numerous national and international tie ups, Transformers Fitness Academy is committed to creating world class fitness professionals in the region and deliver latest scientific fitness training to professionals and enthusiasts alike.