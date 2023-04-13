28 candidates of Bodofa UN Brahma Super 50 clear APSC prelims

Guwahati, April 13: In a significant achievement, 28 aspirants have cleared the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) (Prelims) in the 1st Batch of Bodofa UN Brahma Super 50 (UPSC) programme. Out of 37 candidates who appeared for the examination, 28 aspirants successfully cleared the first hurdle towards their dream of joining administrative services.

The announcement was made by the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Pramod Boro on Twitter. He congratulated the meritorious aspirants and extended his best wishes to them for the APSC Mains.

The Bodofa UN Brahma Super 50 (UPSC) programme is a unique initiative by the BTR government aimed at providing a platform for underprivileged and deserving students to crack the prestigious UPSC examination. The programme is named after Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, a social reformer and mass leader from Assam.

The programme has received widespread praise and appreciation from various quarters for its efforts towards promoting equal opportunities and providing a level playing field to all aspiring candidates. It is a remarkable achievement for the programme that a significant number of candidates have cleared the APSC (Prelims) in the very first batch.

The successful candidates will now move on to the next phase of the selection process, the APSC Mains. They will undergo rigorous training and preparation to compete at the highest level and secure their place in the prestigious administrative services.

The BTR government has expressed its delight at the success of the programme and reiterated its commitment towards promoting education and providing opportunities for the youth of the region. It is a proud moment as the Bodofa UN Brahma Super 50 (UPSC) programme continues to create success stories and inspire future generations.

The BTR government has decided to continue the mission with 50 students for medical, 50 for engineering, 50 for APSC and 50 for UPSC for the year 2023.

Meritorious students of the underprivileged sections are eligible for selection in this programme.