27 days, 7,234 km, one scooty: Guwahati woman rides into India Book of Records

Guwahati, Aug 30: A 20-year-old self-defence instructor from Pandu, Ashmita Paul, has entered the India Book of Records by becoming the first woman from Northeast India to complete the maximum-distance solo scooty expedition from Guwahati to Jammu and Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

The feat has been officially recognized under the title: “Maximum distance covered from Guwahati to J&K and Kanyakumari on a solo scooty expedition by a female.”

Ashmita began her journey on May 18, 2025, riding a Yamaha Aerox scooty. Over 27 days, she braved varied terrains and weather conditions, covering 7,234 km before concluding her ride at the southern tip of Kanyakumari on June 13.

More than a test of endurance, the expedition carried a message. Aligning with the government’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, Ashmita used the ride to promote girls’ education, empowerment, and self-reliance. “It was not just about setting a record, it was about breaking barriers and showing young girls that nothing is impossible if you have the courage to try,” she said. Despite her age, Ashmita is already among the country’s youngest certified self-defence instructors.

In another achievement, she recently completed a 7,600 km scooter ride across 22 States and two Union Territories, conducting training and awareness sessions for women and girls on self-defence and safety. Her work earned recognition from the Governors of Sikkim, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and Tripura, along with appreciation from a legislature in Nepal.

Her impact has been personal as well. In Gorakhpur, a 13-year-old girl told her that seeing Ashmita gave her the confidence to believe in her own strength. “Even if one girl dares to dream and feels empowered because of my journey, then every struggle I faced was worth it,” Ashmita reflected.

Ashmita believes using a scooty as her medium of awareness connects instantly with young girls across India. “Most girls ride a scooty - it’s simple and relatable. When they see me covering thousands of kilometres alone, it inspires them to believe in their own capabilities,” she explained.

At just 20, Ashmita Paul is not only setting national benchmarks in endurance and adventure but also emerging as a role model for young women across the country.