26/11 accused Rana sent to 18-day NIA custody after extradition from US

Guwahati, Apr 12: The Government of India is of the view that the extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the US was a major diplomatic victory. Meanwhile, Rana has been sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days for a detailed probe.

Highly placed sources in the External Affairs Ministry told The Assam Tribune that Rana was one of the masterminds of the Mumbai terror attack of November 26, 2008, and India had been on the lookout for him since then. Sources said that the arrest of Rana once again exposed Pakistan's role in terrorism.

According to information available with India, Rana, at one point in time, was a regular in the Pakistan Army. Rana was in the medical corps of the Pakistan Army before he went to Canada and then to the US.

Replying to a question as to why so many years were required to bring Rana to India for trial, sources said that such an extradition process always takes time. The sources pointed out that at first, suitable evidence needs to be given to the country from where the person has to be brought back. Then the legal process in that country takes time, as the person can go through the legal process from the lower courts to the highest courts. But the fact that India used all its diplomatic channels and managed to bring back Rana for trial is a major victory, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the NIA has taken over the custody of Rana following a Special Court order. In a day of fast-paced developments linked with the extradition of Rana, the NIA took custody of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind on Thursday evening, on the orders of the Special Court in New Delhi. The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival in New Delhi, following his successful extradition from the US.

Rana will remain in the NIA's custody for 18 days. The agency will question him in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks in which 166 persons were killed and over 238 were injured. The NIA had secured Rana's extradition from the US following years of sustained efforts and after the terror mastermind's last-ditch efforts to get a stay on his extradition from the US failed.

Rana was brought to New Delhi escorted by teams of NSG and NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles. The extradition finally came through after Rana's various litigations and appeals, including an emergency application before the US Supreme Court, were rejected. With the coordinated efforts of India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, along with the relevant authorities in the US, the surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist was eventually secured and the extradition was carried out.

The NIA had worked closely with its counterparts in the US, like the FBI, US DoJ and other agencies, through the entire extradition process, which marked a major step in India's efforts to bring individuals involved in terrorism to justice, irrespective of which part of the world they had fled to.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that accused Tahawwur Rana was involved in planning multiple terror plots similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, aimed at targeting several cities across India.

"His (Rana) prolonged custody has been deemed necessary to facilitate an extensive interrogation aimed at uncovering deeper layers of the conspiracy. We suspect that the tactics used in the Mumbai attacks were intended for execution in other cities as well, prompting investigators to examine whether similar plots were developed elsewhere," the NIA is believed to have informed the judge, a source said.

Rana was brought to the Patiala House Court in a cavalcade including a jail van, an armoured SWAT vehicle and an ambulance.

Before Rana was brought to Patiala House Court complex, Delhi Police removed mediapersons and members of the public from its premises, citing security concerns.

Police authorities said, "No one would be permitted inside."

A Delhi court recently received the trial records of the Mumbai attacks ahead of Rana's extradition from the US a source said.





