25 wheelchairs handed over to people with special abilities at Gauhati High Court

Guwahati, Jun 30: A solemn function took place at the premises of the Guwahati High Court on June 30, organized by the Rotary Club of Gauhati South in collaboration with the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA).





The purpose of the event was to hand over 25 wheelchairs to individuals with special abilities.



The function was graced by the presence of all the Honorable Judges of the Gauhati High Court, members of the Rotary Club of Gauhati South, officials from ASLSA, the recipients, and their guardians.





ASLSA had identified the recipients, who were individuals with special abilities from the economically disadvantaged sections of society residing in Kamrup Rural and Kamrup Metro Districts.



The wheelchairs were sponsored by the Rotary Club of Gauhati South (RCGS).





The Under Secretary of ASLSA welcomed the attendees and provided a brief introduction to the project.



The Gauhati High Court judges were felicitated with Gamusas by the Rotarians. Subsequently, the Judges handed over the wheelchairs to the beneficiaries.





The handover of the wheelchairs marked the final project of the Rotary Club of Gauhati South for the Rotary Year 2022-23, which concluded on June 30th.











