24 hrs on, deluge continues in Guwahati; schools, colleges shut

Guwahati, August 6: Guwahati continues to grapple with severe urban flooding and waterlogging on Tuesday, a day after an hour of incessant rains lashed the city on Monday, bringing it to a grinding halt.

The deluge has left several areas, including Rukminigaon, Chandmari, Anil Nagar, and the precincts of Zoo Road, submerged, causing significant distress to residents and commuters.

In response to the unprecedented flash flood that overwhelmed Guwahatians on Monday evening, the district administration announced the closure of all government and private educational institutions for Tuesday.

“In view of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati City, all educational institutions both govt and private including colleges, coaching centres etc will remain closed tomorrow i.e. on August 6, 2024 (Tuesday) within GMC area,” read a statement from the Kamrup (Metro) district administration.

The heavy rainfall on Monday wreaked havoc, with water invading homes and offices and inundating streets.

Commuters were stranded on roadsides and flyovers, unable to navigate the waterlogged streets.

Zoo Road presented an unprecedented scene as vehicles were stranded atop the Shraddhanjali Flyover for hours, unable to descend due to water-logging below.

Images of the stranded commuters quickly circulated on social media, sparking widespread criticism of the city’s deteriorating drainage system.

Near Commerce Point, people resorted to using a rubber boat to navigate the flooded streets, while in Panjabari, citizens boarded a backhoe loader to reach their destinations.

Jorabat, as usual, was heavily flooded, with vehicles submerged in the rising waters.

The majority of Guwahati's roads saw similar scenes, with many abandoning their vehicles in the middle of the streets due to the escalating water levels.

The persistent problem of poor drainage systems in the city has once again been highlighted by this latest bout of severe flooding, leaving residents and officials scrambling for solutions as Guwahati remains under water.