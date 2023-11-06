2 injured in collision of two vehicles at Commerce point

Guwahati, Nov 6: In a tragic incident on Sunday night, two individuals sustained injuries following a collision involving two vehicles in the Commerce Point area of the city.

The accident transpired when a Honda four-wheeler collided with the rear of an Uber car. Both vehicles were en route from Ganeshguri to Chandmari.

The Uber car had been parked along the roadside when the Honda vehicle crashed into it from behind. In the process, two other motorcycles were also struck and dragged during the accident.

The cause of the accident was attributed to the intoxicated state of the Honda vehicle's driver. The Chandmari police arrived at the scene and impounded both vehicles involved.

All the injured victims were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance.