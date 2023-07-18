85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

2 Guwahati Central Jail guards caught with drugs, later suspended

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Jul 18: In a surprising turn of events two prison guards from Guwahati Central Jail were reportedly suspended following the discovery of illicit drugs from their possession.

The suspended duo has been identified as Raju Thakur and Tankeswar Das.

According to reports, the suspended guards were caught red handed with the prohibited substances during a routine checking conducted in the jail.








