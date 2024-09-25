1951 set as baseline year in Assam Accord implementation: CM after AASU meeting

Guwahati, Sept 25: The implementation of Article 6 of the Assam Accord received an encouraging fillip on Wednesday as the Assam government held discussions with representatives from the All Assam Students Union (AASU) to address this long-standing issue.

"Our government and AASU have decided to adopt the year 1951, specifically those born on or before this year, as the baseline for identifying Assamese individuals, as outlined in the Assam Accord," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced at a press conference following the meeting.

Marking today as the day when the recommendations of Retired Judge Biplab Sarma concerning Article 6 were made public, Chief Minister Sarma stated that the Assam Accord Implementation Department would upload the recommendations on its website by Thursday for public access.

The recommendations are divided into three categories - 40 subjects exclusively under the state's jurisdiction, 12 subjects managed collaboratively by the state and central governments, and 15 subjects fully under the central government’s authority.

"Today, AASU acknowledged these divisions. This marks the first step in clarifying the responsibilities for implementing these recommendations," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further assured that the state government would urge the central government to engage with AASU regarding the 15 subjects under its jurisdiction to expedite their implementation.

"By the next month, we will devise an action plan for implementing the subjects within the state government's purview and present it to AASU. A second meeting is scheduled for October 25," he added.

If AASU agrees to the state government's action plan, Sarma said, "we will implement the 40 subjects and the 12 subjects shared between the state and central governments by April 2025.”

He elaborated that the 52 subjects under state jurisdiction fall into three categories - land, culture, and language rights. Additionally, Sarma clarified that the Barak Valley and Sixth Schedule areas would be exempt from the implementation of Clause 6 unless they choose to opt-in.

AASU expressed its support for these developments, asserting that the time is ripe for the full implementation of the Biplab Sarma Committee's recommendations.

“Forty years ago, when the Assam Accord was signed, the circumstances were different. Today, the Assamese people face numerous challenges in safeguarding their identity, including issues of illegal infiltration and encroachment on our lands. Thus, we believe it is crucial for the implementation of Article 6 of the Assam Accord to progress," said Sammujjal Bhattacharya, chief advisor of AASU.

Bhattacharya also highlighted the importance of a tripartite meeting involving AASU, the central government, and the state government.

“The government has indicated it will urge the Centre to discuss the subjects under its jurisdiction with us, and we eagerly anticipate that dialogue,” he added.