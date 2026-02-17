18th Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah Memorial Theatre Festival to begin from Feb 24

Guwahati, Feb 17: Socio-cultural organization Jyotirupa will organize the 18th Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah Memorial Theatre Festival from February 24 to 26 at the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari.

The three-day festival will begin each evening at 6 pm and aims to promote theatre culture and provide a platform to emerging artistes of Assam.

Addressing the press on Monday, Naren Hazarika, the general secretary of the organization, said that the annual event not just brings choicest of the plays to the discerning audience but also provides a suitable platform to the theatre artistes and theatre groups to showcase their talent through a coveted platform.

“Earlier, the festival was scheduled for January this year. But due to the passing away of Prafulla Govinda Baruah, president of Jyotirupa – a great force behind this cultural movement, we had to reschedule it. Jyotirupa, under the leadership of its present president Babita Rajkhowa, seeks to inspire the younger generation and strengthen the foundations of Assamese theatre,” he added.

As per the programme schedule, the opening day on February 24 will feature the play Madhumakshika, directed by Manik Roy and presented by Guwahati Shishu Natya Vidyalaya.

On February 25, Anubhav-The Artist Guild, Guwahati, will stage Sonali Beli, written and directed by Jyoti Narayan Nath. On the concluding day, February 26, the play Bukur Soru Sorai, based on a story and concept by Ujjala Barman and dramatized by Amlan Deep Saikia, will be presented by Angana, Guwahati, with overall planning and direction by Ujjala Barman, said Dilip Baruah, the working president of the organization. Baruah also gave an overview of the themes of each play.

Jyotirupa chief patron Dr Hitesh Baruah, a physician as well as a cultural activist, stressed on the need to preserve this rich heritage of meaningful theatre for the posterity. Its advisor, Dr Roman Sarma, also spoke on the occasion.

Continuing its tradition, Jyotirupa will felicitate eminent actor-director Taufiq Rahman for his lifetime contribution to the field of culture.

Similarly, the organization has instituted an award in the name of its patron Minati Chowdhury, which would be given to a prominent theatre activist or a person contributing in the field of theatre and culture.

This year, the award would be conferred on theatre personality Dulal Roy.

The festival will be inaugurated by the Asam Sahitya Sabha president, Dr Basanta Goswami, whereas the souvenir of the event would be released by Dr Dhrubajyoti Borah, former president of the Sabha.

The organizers informed that entry to the theatre festival will be free for the public. General secretary Naren Hazarika said the event is intended to preserve the rich tradition of theatre in Assam while encouraging new talents across the State.

