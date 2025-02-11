17th Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah drama festival to begin from Feb 16

Guwahati, Feb 11: The four-day-long Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah Full Length Drama Festival will be held at Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Panjabari from February 16.

The 17th edition of the festival, organized by sociocultural organization Jyotirupa, will feature a total of five plays. Entry is free and the programme starts at 6 pm every day. Addressing a press meet at Gauhati Press Club on Monday, Jyotirupa general secretary Naren Hazarika said that the sociocultural organization was expecting to enthral theatre-lovers yet again with the four-day drama fest, which would conclude on February 19.

"With five exceptional full-length plays on offer, the drama fest would be a big crowd-puller this time," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyotirupa adviser Dr Roman Sarma said that Dr Hitesh Baruah will inaugurate the festival. "Like every year, the organization will this year felicitate actress Kashmiri Saikia during the festival," he said. The souvenir Jyotirupa will be released by Surjya Kanta Hazarika, outgoing president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha. Talking about the plays, working president Dilip Baruah said that Kolore Patote Kauri, written by Prashanta Kataki and directed by Pabitra Baruah, will be the inaugural play of the fest. Jorhat Theatre group will stage the play.

On February 17, two plays Smriti Tar Sugandhi Pakhila and Mukhamukhi will be staged. Directed by Nayan Prasad, the plays will be staged by Surjya, Guwahati.

On February 18, Rangalay group of Nagaon will enthral the audience with the play Hanhir Arar Banhi.

The play Raktapushpa will be staged by JB Production, Tezpur on February 19. Originally written by Mahesh Elkunchwar, it has been translated by Dr Jahanara Begum.

During the press meet, the organizers also expressed concern over the delay of renovation work of Rabindra Bhawan. Vice president Jayanta Sarma said that artistes and cultural enthusiasts have been greatly affected due to the delay