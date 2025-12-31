16th Chandubi Festival to celebrate tribal culture with folk dances & indigenous games

Palasbari, Dec 31: The 16th Chandubi Festival will be celebrated with a five-day programme from January 1 to 5 at the historic Chandubi Beel, located in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area of South Kamrup district. The festival, held every year, showcases the rich cultural heritage of various communities through vibrant programmes.

This year’s festival will feature folk dances, traditional cuisine, indigenous games, ethnic attire and exhibitions reflecting the region’s diverse and living traditions.

The festival is jointly organised by the Barduar-Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union and the Chandubi Festival Celebration Committee.

The festival will begin with the hoisting of the flag by the Chandubi Festival Celebration Committee president Bichitra Rabha and formally inaugurated by the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), chief executive member, Tankeswar Rabha. The guest house will be inaugurated by Subodh Talukdar, divisional forest officer, West Kamrup Forest Division.

Among others, the festival this year will feature an indigenous games event, and indigenous food fair. A souvenir Lakeya will be released by Anup Kumar Medhi, state executive member of the BJP.

MP, Bijuli Kalita Medhi; BTC chief, Hagrama Mohilary and Palasbari MLA, Hemanga Thakuria are also expected to attend the festival.

The third day of the festival will feature traditional games competitions including ‘khuti khel’ and ‘baghbul khel’ will be held. A seminar on ‘Customs and Traditions in Tribal Rural Society and Their Unwritten Scientific Basis’ will be also organised.