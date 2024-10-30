16 years on: Families of 2008 Assam serial bomb blast victims demand justice, support

Guwahati, Oct 30: As Assam marks the sombre 16th anniversary of the October 30, 2008, serial bomb blasts, families of the victims are lamenting the government's alleged failure to adequately honour their memory.

Gathering at the Ganeshguri flyover, one of the blast sites, they expressed deep sorrow over the administration's purported neglect in providing proper compensation and job opportunities for the next of kin.

One bereaved daughter, reflecting on her father’s tragic death in the blast, said, “My father was killed in this blast. Although the government initially paid ex-gratia to our family, they now show no concern for our well-being.”

She voiced her frustration that both the public and the administration seem to be forgetting the significance of this day. “No one did anything to pay tribute. They have started to forget because it is us who lost our loved ones, not them,” she added, her voice filled with pain.

Another grieving wife shared her struggles, saying, “I spent all the money I had on my daughter’s education, thinking the government would at least provide her with a job. When the accused were convicted, we demanded the death penalty for them. Forget about jobs; we wanted justice. But neither the death penalty was granted nor were we promised jobs.”

2008 Bomb Blast site at Ganeshguri

According to previous reports, the state government had provided an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 3 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased victim, Rs. 50,000 to those with serious injuries, and Rs. 10,000 to individuals with minor injuries.

In 2015, former Kamrup (Metro) district Deputy Commissioner M Angamathu had explained that there are no provisions in state or central government rules for providing jobs to families affected by extremist violence.

“There is also a Supreme Court order rejecting job prayers in such instances. The next of kin and the injured can only receive compensation,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to pay tribute to the victims of the blasts in Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Bongaigaon, carried out by the now-disbanded insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

“…Today, on this solemn occasion, I pay my tributes to all those who lost their lives in the October 30 Serial Bomb blasts and reiterate our commitment to never let Assam go back to such dark days of history,” a part his post on a micro-blogging website, read.

As families continue to mourn their losses, the call for acknowledgment and support from the government remains strong, highlighting the need for remembrance and justice for the victims of the 2008 bomb blasts.