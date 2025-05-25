150 held in Guwahati in illegal immigration crackdown; public outcry follows

Guwahati, May 25: A sweeping crackdown by Assam Police across Guwahati and its adjoining areas has triggered widespread protests and anguish, after around 150 individuals were picked up overnight on suspicion of being illegal Bangladesh immigrants.

The coordinated operation covered several neighbourhoods in the city — including Hatigaon, Panjabari, and Ghoramara — as well as nearby areas like Sonapur, Palashbari, and Jaleshwar.

Those detained were transported to the police reserve camp in Birubari, where emotional scenes played out through the day as families pleaded for their release.

Police sources said the detainees’ documents are being scrutinised, and a clearer picture is expected by evening.

"As of now, the police are verifying all the documents of the detained individuals. Only by the evening, we will be able to give a clear picture," said an official on condition of anonymity.

Outside the Birubari reserve, distressed family members gathered with stacks of paperwork, seeking answers. Several broke down in exhaustion and despair.

“They picked up my brother without any FIR, without any prior notice,” said a woman who had been waiting since morning. “They asked me to return at 9 am with documents. When I came back, I saw my brother handcuffed inside a police van. If this is just verification, why the handcuffs?” she added.

According to her, police officials cited “orders from higher-ups” and said they could not take risks if anything “untoward” happened. “This is unlawful and unacceptable,” she said, visibly shaken.

Though the police have not officially confirmed the basis of the operation, sources suggest the sweep may be tied to the identification of D-voters — individuals whose citizenship is disputed and marked for review by the Election Commission.

Many of the detained individuals claim to be Indian citizens, born and raised in Assam, and accuse authorities of harassment.

“We carry all verified documents. Still, they call us illegal,” said a young man whose father is among the detainees.

The wave of arrests follows a recent nationwide directive from the Union Home Ministry instructing states and Union Territories to identify, detain, and deport illegal immigrants after verifying their documents within 30 days.

District Collectors and DMs have been asked to hold such individuals in detention centres during the verification period.

As of Sunday evening, police at the Birubari reserve remained tight-lipped about next steps, even as the atmosphere outside grew increasingly tense.