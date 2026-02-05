15% defence budget hike unprecedented, key to self-reliance & security: Lt Gen Kalita

Guwahati, Feb 5: Hailing 15 per cent increase in defence budget, former GOC-in-C of the Eastern Command of the Army, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd), said that the defence hike would help in making the country self-reliant in defence sector.

In an interview with The Assam Tribune, Lt Gen Kalita pointed out that 15 per cent hike in defence budget is unprecedented. He said that national security is the key for development of any country. Unfortunately, India is surrounded by hostile countries and that is why, defence preparedness is vital for the country.

Lt Gen Kalita pointed out that since Independence, Pakistan has always remained a hostile country and India has fought a number of wars with that country.

The relationship with China has improved a bit but the chances of confrontation cannot be ruled out because India and China has an unsettled border. Till the border issue is resolved, there will always be chances of differences and confrontation.

Moreover, the relation with Bangladesh is not friendly at this moment. Because of all these factors, defence preparedness is vital.

A strong navy is required not only for protecting the country but also for protecting the maritime routes, without which the country’s trade will suffer badly. Indian Navy will have to keep close watch not only on the maritime routes but also in the entire Indian Ocean. For that, new vessels will be required, Lt Gen Kalita added.

The nature of warfare has changed over the years and technology plays a big role in this regard. India has to become self-reliant in technology as at the time of need “we may not get required technology from other countries. That is why, continuous upgradation of technology is required,” he added.

He further pointed out that India would have to get new drone technology, new missiles, air defence systems, aircraft etc., and augmentation of the budget is required for the same.