14 years after bullet injury in 2011 land protest, victim still waits for patta

Guwahati, July 4: Like many others, Ramen Barman also joined the protest at Dispur on June 22, 2011 with the hope that the State government will hear his voice and issue land patta for his eksonia land at Lalmamti area of the city.

But on that fateful day, the life of Ramen took an unexpected turn as a bullet fired by police to disperse the unruly mob hit his left leg. Since then, 14 years have passed and his dream of getting the patta for his land measuring one katha and five lessa is yet to be fulfilled.

In the last 14 years, this indigenous Assamese, who hails from Rampur village in Nalbari district, has fought a long battle to recover from the bullet wound he suffered in his leg.

Although the condition of his leg has improved significantly due to continuous treatment, he cannot walk fast or run due to pain. Due to financial hardship, at present he is not even in a condition to extract the metal rod implanted by doctors in his bone to treat his leg injury.

“I lost my parents at a very early age and could not continue my education after Class IX due to poverty. Thereafter, I came to Guwahati in search of job and become a motor mechanic. In 2007, I purchased the eksonia land at Lalmati for Rs 70,000 and also constructed a small house. But in 2011, the government razed my house during an eviction drive. Thereafter, I joined the land patta movement. But in return, I received the bullet injury and nothing else,” 50-year-old Ramen said.

After a few days of the firing incident, Ramen returned to Lalmati with his family and constructed a house on the same land, where he is now living with his wife and two sons. But the possibility of another eviction drive continues to haunt Ramen and his family, as he is yet to get patta for the land, despite repeated efforts. He is the sole bread earner of the family and managing his living by running a small motor garage at Beltola.

“I and my wife have been struggling a lot to get the land patta. The officials concerned at the circle office informed us that we are not eligible to apply for land patta, but we can pay the tax against the land we posses. I am an indigenous person of Assam, and I hope the State government will look into my issue. I don’t have any land at any other place,” he stated.

As one-time financial help, the State government had provided Rs 25,000 to him in 2017. Apart from this, he got nothing from the government. As per rule, he is eligible to get Unique Disability ID, but he is yet to get one as the officials concerned do not wish to give the required report recognizing his disability.





By

Manash Pratim Dutta



