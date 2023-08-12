14-year-old goes missing after coming for treatment in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 12: A 14-year-old boy who came to Guwahati for eye treatment went missing from Hatigaon area.

As per sources the boy, identified as Shafiqul Islam, who is a seventh standard student came to Guwahati with his father from Nagaon. However, he went missing on August 3 and was untraceable since last nine days.

While speaking to media, Abdul Barek, father of the missing boy said that a complaint was lodged at the Hatigaon police station, however, the police have not been able to find any clue. Moreover, he also searched for his son in several parts of the city but was unable to trace him.

The despaired father has now reached out to public and requested people to inform about the boy if he is spotted on the following mobile phone number 9387433961.