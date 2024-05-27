86 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

14 Guwahati-Kolkata flights cancelled due to 'Remal'

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, May 27: In a significant move, 14 flights from Guwahati to Kolkata have been cancelled due to cyclone Remal.

The decision comes in view of the severe impact of Remal along the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

As per sources, four flights from IndiGo, four from Alliance Air, one from Air India, and one from Spicejet have been cancelled.

It may be mentioned that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rainfall at most places on Sunday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in several parts of north-eastern states.

According to IMD, Assam will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall on May 27 and 28, 2024, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur on May 29, 2024.

