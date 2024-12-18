12 days to safer streets: Assam Police's anti-drink-and-drive campaign begins this Dec 20

Guwahati, Dec 18: Ahead of this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations, Assam Police, in collaboration with The Assam Tribune, is launching an anti-drink-and-drive campaign, starting December 20.

The 12-day initiative aims to promote safe and responsible driving, especially, in view of the alarming spark in road accidents and related fatalities in the state.

Slated to begin this Friday till January 2, the campaign will have a slew of awareness programmes in its expansive itinerary including a “Saved Life” sticker campaign for cars with sober drivers.

This initiative aims to raise awareness and inspire positive behavioural change in citizens. The main focus of the campaign is to encourage drivers to remain sober and take pride in practicing safe driving.

Data-driven initiative

The anti-drink-and-drive campaign aims to go beyond the slated 12 days and address a deep brewing issue in the state – an alarming rise in road accidents. Recent statistics indicated that 2024 showed a significant spike compared to 2023. Last year in January, the state recorded 654 accidents, but this year that figure touched 819 in the same month.

February followed a similar pattern, with 582 accidents reported in 2023, compared to 822 in 2024. This surge in road accidents has raised concerns about road safety and the factors contributing to the escalating numbers. The data puts the spotlight back on the urgent need for action to address and reverse this alarming trend.

Reports revealed that, between the month of January and June 2023, total 3,746 accidents were reported in the state, while in 2024, during the same period, 5,460 cases were reported recording a sharp 45% increase in road mishaps.

In the month of August, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the state did witnessed rise in road accidents, but claimed that fatalities have come down due to efficient emergency medical services.

On December 8, DGP GP Singh said that the fatality rate has dropped down in the month of November 2024, compared to the previous year.

“Assam registered a decline of 24.48% as compared to November of last year, and from January till November cumulatively, the state has shown a decline of 14.28% as compared to the same period of last year,” DGP posted on social media.

According to a top cop, on an average, the concerned authorities amass close to Rs 15 lakh worth of challan in a day, including drink-and-drive cases.

On being asked about measures taken by the authorities, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah, explained that a District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting is routinely held ahead of the festive season to discuss solutions.

“This year, during the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Assam and DGP GP Singh on December 9, we planned additional safety measures to be implemented during this time,” Borah said.