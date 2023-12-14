85 years of service to the nation
11 kg of suspected marijuana seized from residence in Guwahati; 2 held

By The Assam Tribune
11 kg of suspected marijuana seized from residence in Guwahati; 2 held
Guwahati, Dec 14: Two persons, including a young woman, were apprehended from Guwahati’s Ganeshpara area after suspected marijuana was recovered from their house on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, carried out a raid at the residence of one woman, Naina Gour, at Champak Nagar in Ganeshpara area under the jurisdiction of Fatashil Ambari Police Station and recovered 11.280 kg of suspected marijuana and other items.

The raid resulted in the seizure of 17 plastic packets containing suspected Ganja concealed in a gunny bag weighing 11.280 kg, four packets of stash-pro papers used for the consumption of drugs and six mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the police apprehended the owner of the house, Naina Gour (22), and her associate and driver, Nitu Pathak (29).

X