11-day ‘Oitijya’ museum festival begins at Assam State Museum

Guwahati, Oct 30: The 11-day “Oitijya – the Museum Festival” organised by the Directorate of Museums, Assam under the Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture (ITFC), Government of Assam celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Assam got under way at the Assam State Museum.

Inaugurating the festival, Jogen Mohan, Minister, ITFC, etc., Departments, said that the festival aims to bring together scholars, artists, museum professionals, and the general public through a wide array of talks, panel discussions, exhibitions, cultural performances, documentary screenings, and creative engagements. He appealed to all sections of people to visit the museum and actively participate in the programme.

The inaugural ceremony began with a homage to Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg – the State’s legendary voices of art, culture, and music.

Prof Arupjyoti Choudhury, Vice Chancellor of Madhabdev University, who was the guest of honour, in his address, emphasized the importance of academic collaboration in heritage conservation and discussed the emerging scopes of livelihood in the heritage management sector while Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, Guwahati, reflected on the diversity and depth of the field of heritage management.

Biren Singha, eminent sculptor, addressing the gathering, highlighted the role of museums in upholding the beliefs and values of society.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Arindom Barua, Director of Museums, Assam, spoke about the vision and purpose of ‘Oitijya – The Museum Festival’. He explained that the festival is designed to make museums more accessible to people from all walks of life by combining scholarly discussions with creative and interactive programmes. He also outlined the diverse range of events scheduled over the eleven days – including special exhibitions, lectures, workshops, cultural evenings, film screenings, and educational activities – all aimed at celebrating Assam’s living traditions and evolving cultural landscape.

This was followed by the release of Aalekh, Vol. IV, VII, the digital journal of the Directorate of Museums, Assam, release of the festival souvenir, Oitijya and the website of the Assam State Museum and ‘Museum Matters’ – the e-newsletter of the Directorate of Museums, Assam.

Manas Nath, Secretary to the Government of Assam, ITFC Department, spoke on the evolving landscape of museum development in the State.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Sapam Ranavir Singh, Director, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Regional Centre, Guwahati.

Following the inaugural session, a series of special temporary exhibitions were inaugurated, including Ruup Barna Bak – A special exhibition on the literary history of Assam; Framing Assam – a journey through Assamese cinema heritage; Aakashbani’r Enajori – a special exhibition celebrating the legacy of All India Radio and Aakashvani Guwahati; Mask Artists of North East India: visions in wood and clay; Muga: the golden thread of Assam – Dhakuakhana’s Pride; Gane Ki Ane – a special exhibition on select music albums of Zubeen Garg; conservation corner; and the District Museum corner.

The inaugural ceremony set the tone for the 11-day festival, which will continue to celebrate Assam’s living traditions, scholarly pursuits, and artistic innovations – affirming the museum’s role as a vibrant bridge between the past and the present.









By

Staff Reporter