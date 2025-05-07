10th Assam Police Battalion in Kahilipara to host civil defence mock drill today at 4 pm

Guwahati, May 7: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a nationwide civil defence preparedness drive, with mock drills scheduled across 244 designated districts starting today. In Assam, 20 locations have been identified for the exercise, including a major drill in Guwahati.

The Guwahati drill is set to take place at 4 pm today at the 10th Assam Police Battalion premises in Kahilipara.

Authorities have urged local residents to remain calm, noting that the drill will simulate emergency scenarios and may involve loud sounds, sirens, and visible security activities.

According to MHA guidelines, the drills are designed to test response mechanisms during hostile attacks, with a focus on air-raid siren operations, crash-blackout procedures, camouflaging vital installations, and evacuation rehearsals.

Various emergency response and security agencies will participate to assess inter-agency coordination and ground-level preparedness.

Of Assam’s 20 locations, 16 falls under Category II and four under Category III, based on strategic vulnerability and operational significance.

The drill comes just two weeks after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives, and merely hours after India’s precision strikes in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, which neutralised nine terror hubs.

Officials said the drills are not only routine preparedness exercises but also a timely reaffirmation of internal defence mechanisms amid growing geopolitical tensions.

Mock drills will continue in select districts across India until May 9.