10 months on, incomplete road renovation in KK Bhatta Road leaves residents aggrieved

Guwahati, Dec 7: Residents of KK Bhatta Road, a small but arterial stretch connecting MC Road and Navagraha Road in Chenikuthi area, are grappling with severe hardships as road and drain renovation work by the PWD (Roads) department have remained incomplete even after 10 months. Frustrated by the lack of progress and alleged negligence by PWD officials and contractors, the residents are likely to move court if immediate action is not taken.

Despite assurances and repeated complaints, the project, which began on February 10, 2024, is yet to see 50 percent completion of the work, leaving the area inaccessible and the residents vulnerable in case of emergencies.

According to the residents, the sluggish construction work has led to total blockade of vehicular movement, including essential services like ambulances and fire trucks, creating an alarming safety concern.

Rajib Goswami, a resident of the area, said that poor planning and mismanagement have caused unnecessary delays. "This project, spanning just 700 metres, has dragged on for nearly a year due to sheer negligence. The lack of coordination and oversight is appalling," he said.

"Work on laying paver blocks on the eastern side of the road was halted for the last four days without explanation, despite requests to prioritize emergency vehicle access. The dismantling of a culvert has worsened the situation, cutting off access to both Silpukhuri and MC Road," he added.

Even though five complaints were filed with the PWD, no concrete step has been taken to address the hardships faced by the residents.

While Mukut Deka said that the road has been totally closed since November 29, disconnecting vehicular movement in the area, Pradip Baruah said that the delay has not only disrupted daily life but has also raised questions about the accountability and efficiency of the PWD (Roads) department.

"The daily commute has become a nightmare. We have raised our concerns multiple times, but the work remains incomplete. We just want the road finished so we can resume normal life," said Bhaskar Goswami.

Another resident, Chandan Goswami, said, "This road is the lifeline of our locality. The current condition is unacceptable. We fear for our safety every day, and it seems like no one in the government cares."

"We feel trapped in our own homes. What if there is a medical emergency or a fire? The authorities have turned a blind eye to our repeated pleas for help," added Dilip Deka.

By-

Abinash Kalita