Assam State Museum kicks off 10-day museum festival

Guwahati, Dec. 27: In a landmark event for the State's cultural landscape, Oitijya - The Museum Festival was inaugurated at the Assam State Museum on Thursday.

The ten-day festival, organized by the Directorate of Museums, Assam celebrates the State's rich cultural and historical heritages, bringing together exhibitions, discussions and performances to highlight the unique traditions of the region.

The festival was inaugurated by Jogen Mohan, Minister of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, Government of Assam.













Minister of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, Jogen Mohan, inaugurates 10-day museum festival 'Otijya' in Guwahati (Source: @JogenMohanAssam/ X)

Speaking at the event, the minister emphasized the importance of preserving Assam's heritage and highlighted the role of museums as custodians of culture.

Ranjan Sharma, Special Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture; Manas Nath, Secretary, Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture; Dr Sapam Ranbir Singh, representative of IGNCA, Guwahati Centre; Padmashree Hemchandra Goswami; and professor Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, were present.

Arindom Barua, Director of the Directorate of Museums, Assam expressed his enthusiasm for organizing the State's first museum festival. He welcomed visitors to this vibrant event and encouraged them to explore the many facets of the State's heritage showcased at the festival.

"The festival is not just a celebration but a platform to connect people with their roots and inspire future generations. It is an opportunity for everyone to rediscover and take pride in Assam's culture and history," said Barua.

The minister also inaugurated a special exhibition titled 'Maidams of Charaideo: Echoes of Eternity', 'Kalakarxan', an exhibition of products produced in various workshops organized by the Directorate of Museums, Assam and another special exhibition on Karbi Anglong in the 90s, titled 'Kachi Kimo: Remembrances of the Past'.

The festival, which will continue till January 4, 2025, is expected to attract visitors from across the State and beyond.

It offers a unique opportunity to engage with Assam's heritage through curated exhibitions, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and cultural performances

- By Staff Reporter