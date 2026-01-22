10 arrested as Guwahati Police raid five spa salons over prostitution racket

Guwahati, Jan 22: At least 10 people have been arrested following coordinated raids on several spa salons allegedly involved in a prostitution racket across Guwahati, the police said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shambhavi Mishra said the operations were conducted with the assistance of Panbazar, Chandmari, Paltan Bazar and Geetanagar police stations at multiple locations in the city.

“We have arrested 10 persons and rescued 13 victims in five separate cases. This is an ongoing investigation, and such illegal activities will not be tolerated under the watch of Guwahati Police,” Mishra said.

She said raids were conducted at five spa centres on January 20, during which objectionable items were also recovered.

During questioning, several women associated with the spa centres told investigators that they had taken up the work due to financial hardship, Mishra said.

“Many of the women come from remote areas in search of employment. In one case, a family member of a spa owner, who was seeking a job, was allegedly pushed into the racket,” she added.

The DCP also said police have found that a number of spa centres in the city are involved in sex rackets, with some being operated by women owners. “In two to three cases, we found that the spa centres were owned by women,” Mishra added.

She urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the police to enable timely action.

Providing case-wise details, Mishra said cases were registered against Bhargav Hair Beauty Spa & Unisex Salon in Panbazar; Mou Spa Centre and Beauty Salon at AIDC; Bliss Spa Unisex Salon and Divya Beauty Studio in Manipuri Basti; and Colours Spa and Beauty Salon at Rajgarh.

Police said further investigation is underway and more arrests may follow.