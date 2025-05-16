1 killed & 3 injured in Beltola bazar wall collapse

Guwahati, May 16: In a tragic incident, one person died and three others were seriously injured after a brick guard wall, approximately 10 years old, near the Bahini river collapsed in the Beltola Bazar area on Thursday. All the victims were petty traders from the market.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Anju Rongpi, a resident of Khetri Borbitoli village in Kamrup (Metro) district. The injured persons are – Muktar Deory, Laifan Boro, and Bhogila Rajbongshi.

According to police, 60-year-old Muktar Deory hails from 2 no. Chilaguti village in Baksa district; 46-year-old Laifan Boro from Dangar Makha village in Baksa district; and 60-year-old Bhogila Rajbongshi hails from Kohora, Komarkuchi area in Kamrup (Metro) district.

An eyewitness informed that around 2 pm, the wall suddenly collapsed on the four vendors, who were sitting near the sidewall.

As a result of the incident, all of them received multiple serious injuries. Other people present in the area immediately took them to a nearby hospital. Later, Anju Rongpi succumbed to her injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

“The guard wall was constructed by PWD (Roads) around 10 years back. Many parts of the sidewall were already damaged in recent times. But the authority concerned did not take the matter seriously. As a result, one poor vendor lost her life today,” Arup Baishya, a businessman of the area, told The Assam Tribune.

He also informed that the guard wall has been severely affected during the recent desiltation drive conducted by Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

Ribi Rongpi, another vegetable vendor of the market and a neighbour of the deceased Anju Rongpi, informed The Assam Tribune that Anju recently lost her husband. She is survived by a son, daughter-in-law, and other relatives. To support her family, every Thursday and Sunday, Anju Rongpi, along with other petty traders of her village, used to come to Beltola Bazar to sell vegetables.

On being contacted, a senior official of Kamrup (Metro) district administration informed that they are investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.

“We will provide monetary compensation to the victim’s family after investigating the incident,” the senior official said.

- By Staff Reporter