GMCH reports rise in respiratory cases in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, March 2: A sizeable number of people in Guwahati are now suffering from cough, while some have fever. Dust pollution, which has increased abnormally due to lack of rainfall for a long time, has been blamed for the situation.

Dr MP Das, head of the Medicine department of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), told The Assam Tribune that the number of patients suffering from cough and cold has increased substantially at the hospital.

She pointed out that this is normal in this season, but this year, the diseases have aggravated because of lack of rainfall. If it rains, the dust particles will settle on the ground and the spread of diseases will also come down, she added.

Dr Das said that due to severe dust pollution, most people are suffering from respiratory tract infections and anyone who comes in close contact with an infected person also gets infected.

Many doctors at GMCH are also getting infected, either from the air pollution or after coming in close contact with infected persons.

People are also having fever due to bacterial or viral infections. She said that viral infections are self-limiting and would subside within a few days. But bacterial infections take some time to heal.

She suggested that normally, cough can be controlled to some extent by gargling with warm salt water or by taking anti-allergic medicines. But in case of fever, the infected people should consult a doctor to take proper medicine.

Dr Das said that the situation can be worse for children and elderly people and they need extra precautions. Same is the case with persons whose immunity is compromised, like people taking chemotherapy or highly diabetic patients. Dust pollution can be hazardous for such patients.

“At this moment, we have to take precautions and pray for rain, which will bring the suspended particles down to the ground to reduce infections,” she added.