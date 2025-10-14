Gauhati University PGSU polls: ABVP, AASU split key posts in close fight

Guwahati, Oct 14: The Gauhati University campus buzzed with anticipation and energy as the Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) Election 2025-26 drew to a close, reflecting a close contest between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

With a turnout of 59% from 3,940 registered voters, the pulse of student democracy was palpable across the expansive university grounds.

In a tightly fought race for the President’s post, ABVP-backed Gunjan Deka emerged victorious, securing 1,978 votes against Hrishikesh Bordoloi (1,223) and Mrinmoy Madhurya Deka (621).

An image of President elect Gunjan Deka (photo:Gunjan Deka/FB)

The win marked ABVP’s second consecutive triumph in the presidential post, hailed by supporters as a historic milestone.

Meanwhile, AASU maintained its stronghold across several other key positions.

Sidhartha Sankar Hazarika claimed the Vice-President’s post with 1,991 votes, defeating Md Sahil Ali’s 1,688, while Barby Gogoi won the Assistant General Secretary (PG) slot with 1,682 votes.

In the Cultural Secretary category, Pankaj Medhi further strengthened AASU’s presence by polling 2,335 votes, complementing victories in Literary, Fine Arts, Music, Debate & Symposia, and Games categories.

The General Secretary post saw ABVP’s Prabal Jyoti Sarma win with 1,932 votes, narrowly surpassing Arnabjan Talukdar (1,724), highlighting the nuanced mandate and balance of power in the student body.

ABVP’s key wins ensured the party retained influence, even as AASU emerged as the dominant force of the election. The Assam Chatra Parishad (ACP) failed to secure major positions, underlining the consolidation of the two primary student factions.

Counting day was charged with tension, with a brief scuffle erupting between AASU and ABVP supporters, quickly controlled by university authorities and the Assam police.

An image of students have a scuffle during results. (AT Photo)

Adding to the flavour of the 2025-26 polls, students from the newly introduced Five-Year Integrated Master’s Programme participated for the first time, voting and contesting in three posts, expanding the inclusivity and representativeness of the election process.

Ultimately, the results offered a snapshot of both continuity and change within Gauhati University’s vibrant student politics, with ABVP and AASU carving out their respective spaces in a contest defined by enthusiasm, rivalry and the democratic spirit of its young voters.

Final Result of G.U.P.G.S.U. Election, 2025-26 are as follows: