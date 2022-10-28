Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for today, October 28, 2022: Unlock codes here

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28, 2022 are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.

In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.

The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:

X99T-K56X-DJ4X

J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P

FFDB-GQWP-NHJX

XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY

HFNS-J6W7-4Z48

HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7

2FG9-4YCW-9VMV

4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4

GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ

V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS

WD2A-TK3Z-EA55

E2F8-6ZRE-MK49

B3G7-A2TW-DR7X

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q

SARG-886A-V5GR

3IBB-MSL7-AK8G

How to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Go to the games official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Goggle, VK, Huawei, Apple or twitter account

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit

Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.