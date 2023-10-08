Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Oct 8, 2023: Unlock codes here

Oct 8: The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Oct 8, 2023 are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.

In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.

The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:





FY76TSGEFBR8N5T

FMYKHIBYHGF4BRH

FJM5KT6LYOUIKJM

FKLIUYTAQERDF3V

FBG4HN5TUGGYTGD

FBN4RMJ5KT6YIUM

FKT5LYHIOUBHVNF

FR5TLYOIUJMK876

FG7TY6H6YHR565H

FKLOIK8TGUU7UXY

F6T5AR4ED82FVG3

FHN4T6TDHIGGBDM

FUKT78KITQRE4D3

FVRBTGHUB7YHUVT

FGBNHRJKTINYKHM

FBPGT0OIK7ULJO0

FN9BI8UCHGSKY6Q

F5TRE23C4FVRBJV

FUYFJKDRO536I7U

FLOH9IFU76ST5RE





How to redeem the codes:



Step 1: Go to the game's official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei, Apple or Twitter account

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit

Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.