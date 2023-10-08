Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Oct 8, 2023: Unlock codes here
Oct 8: The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Oct 8, 2023 are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.
In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.
The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.
If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:
FY76TSGEFBR8N5T
FMYKHIBYHGF4BRH
FJM5KT6LYOUIKJM
FKLIUYTAQERDF3V
FBG4HN5TUGGYTGD
FBN4RMJ5KT6YIUM
FKT5LYHIOUBHVNF
FR5TLYOIUJMK876
FG7TY6H6YHR565H
FKLOIK8TGUU7UXY
F6T5AR4ED82FVG3
FHN4T6TDHIGGBDM
FUKT78KITQRE4D3
FVRBTGHUB7YHUVT
FGBNHRJKTINYKHM
FBPGT0OIK7ULJO0
FN9BI8UCHGSKY6Q
F5TRE23C4FVRBJV
FUYFJKDRO536I7U
FLOH9IFU76ST5RE
How to redeem the codes:
Step 1: Go to the game's official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei, Apple or Twitter account
Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit
Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.