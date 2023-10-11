Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Oct 11, 2023: Unlock codes here
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Oct 11, 2023, are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.
In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.
The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.
If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:
FIRERTF65TVB7RUH
FYJHUY4H5BG06NYH
FMKOUYJ67UT0TDEB
FNRJH6Y7HTG3UBYV
FNCXJYHJ6T7URQED
F2UJT78KI7YIH8CR
FXDCSVBWJI4U78YH
F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH
FRFDHT6JFYHFDRUJ
FKMBVKIU7Y86T5RF
FADDHR6YYHR56YCV
FRBNFUJT67UJTFVE
FTY7UJT78KIHQUYB
FGTDBFYJH7UIO86T
FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU
F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK
FIFUJT78FYJHTGHF
FFJYFTJH6T7UJT63
How to redeem the codes:
Step 1: Go to the game's official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei, Apple or Twitter account
Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit
Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.