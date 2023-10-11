Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Oct 11, 2023: Unlock codes here

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Oct 11, 2023, are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.

In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.

The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:

FIRERTF65TVB7RUH

FYJHUY4H5BG06NYH

FMKOUYJ67UT0TDEB

FNRJH6Y7HTG3UBYV

FNCXJYHJ6T7URQED

F2UJT78KI7YIH8CR

FXDCSVBWJI4U78YH

F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH

FRFDHT6JFYHFDRUJ

FKMBVKIU7Y86T5RF

FADDHR6YYHR56YCV

FRBNFUJT67UJTFVE

FTY7UJT78KIHQUYB

FGTDBFYJH7UIO86T

FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU

F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK

FIFUJT78FYJHTGHF

FFJYFTJH6T7UJT63

How to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Go to the game's official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei, Apple or Twitter account

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit

Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.