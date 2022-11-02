Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, November 2, 2022: Unlock codes here

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 2, 2022 are available here. The redeem codes are used to obtain rewards like weapons, costumes, premium bundles and even free diamonds. The multiplayer game Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio, a South Asian video games company and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire MAX is similar to PUBG and Battleground when it comes to gunplay and battle royale experience.

In 2019, the Garena Free Fire MAX became the most downloadable game globally. It emerged in India as an alternative after the Free Fire was banned in the country.

The redeem codes are being updated by the creators daily. Users can redeem codes from the official website of the reward redemption site. Once the codes are redeemed, users can access gold and diamonds through the game vault. Please note redemption codes have an expiration date and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

If you are a gaming buff and want to earn rewards while playing your favourite game, then here is your chance to win from popular multiplayer game Free Fire MAX. Check the codes below:

F1FD6NMLOIAUY

FV23EDXCWV5B

F78MLOI4I5OKM

FHTL789L87O65

F8UHYBCASQ123

FGVEFDRTDYHJ4

FU7RUIKTL7OU0

FJOPBOLKFJNBT

XF4GRFNR5678U

9H8GUAQTR1D23

4VTHGYSGER5N6

M7L8KMUKO67KJ

M8JUOH9G287AQ

ED12F3G43FJU7G

F2HJI98UYTGFDX

FSDRT65RESAQW

F212WERTYUHGF

FYU765RFGHJKIO

FKJN34O0987YTF

FSZXCNHYT67UJ





How to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Go to the games official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Goggle, VK, Huawei, Apple or twitter account

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text box and submit

Step 4: After confirmation, the rewards will be redeemed automatically in the in-game mail section.